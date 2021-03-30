Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Special lectures for Class 10, 12 students
Special lectures for Class 10, 12 students

In order to help SSC (Class 10) and HSC (Class 12) state board students beat the exam stress, the education department has come up with a unique initiative
By Ankita Bhatkhande, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 30, 2021 12:35 AM IST
In order to help SSC (Class 10) and HSC (Class 12) state board students beat the exam stress, the education department has come up with a unique initiative. The Maharashtra State Council of Educational Research and Training (MSCERT) will hold special lectures for students between March 29 and 31.

State education minister Varsha Gaikwad made the announcement on Sunday. “Students will be motivated with these lectures and will get confidence to write their exams. We wish them all the very best,” tweeted the minister. Some of the topics on which sessions will be held include developing self-confidence, maintaining discipline in studies, getting rid of stress and being able to concentrate for a longer time. These lectures will be aired on MSCERT’s YouTube channel between 8am and 8.30 am.

Earlier this month, the department had also started putting up several expert videos on its YouTube channel to help students ace the exams. Teachers said while these initiatives are really helpful, students are still going to have some stress about writing their papers in the pandemic. “Students are scared because of the rising number of cases across the state and this anxiety is natural. The government should still think of some solutions if the exams cannot be held due to rising cases,” said the principal of a civic school.

While the HSC exams will be held between April 23 and May 21, SSC exams will be conducted between April 29 and May 20. Nearly 33 lakh students appear for the exams every year. Students will get their own schools and junior colleges as exam centres as per an announcement made by the board last week.

