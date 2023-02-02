Speeding dumpers kill two in separate accidents

Mumbai: Speeding dumpers killed two people, including a 17-year-old boy, and left another minor boy seriously injured in two separate accidents in Chembur and Govandi on Tuesday. Drivers of both the dumpers fled the scene without helping the injured, the police said.

The first accident took place at Baiganwadi signal in Govandi at around 2am on Tuesday, when a speeding dumper hit a motor cycle from behind, resulting in the death of one of the two minors, who are cousins, riding the bike.

The two minors — Imran Shaikh, 17, and Rihan Shaikh, 16 — were headed towards Ghatkopar when the accident took place. Both were rushed to Rajawadi hospital where Imran was declared brought dead while Rihan was admitted and is undergoing treatment, said an officer from Deonar police station.

The police are looking for the driver of the dumper. He has been booked for causing death by negligence and rash and negligent driving.

The second accident took place at around 2.30am on Tuesday in Chheda Nagar, Chembur West. A Kurla-based fruit vendor Rohil Babu Khan, 28, and his cousin Mohammed Babu Ali Khan, 33, were returning home on a scooter after buying fruits from Vashi Market when the accident took place.

A speeding dumper brushed against their scooter causing Mohammed to lose control of the two-wheeler. They both fell; Rohil fell down on the left side, while Mohammed fell on the right side and was crushed by the rear wheels of the dumper, Rohil said in his statement to the police. Rohil rushed his injured cousin to Rajawadi hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

The Tilak Nagar police have registered a case under sections 279, 304-A of Indian Penal Code and 184 of Motors Vehicle Act against the dumper driver and looking for him, an officer from Tilak Nagar police said.