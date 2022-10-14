Speeding truck crashes into parked tempo, kills man replacing tyre

Mumbai In a hit and run incident, a speeding truck crashed into a parked tempo on Eastern Express Highway (EEH) in Vikhroli killing a person who was replacing a deflated tyre of the tempo.

The incident took place on Thursday evening when three labourers were travelling in a tempo from Thane to Byculla. When the tempo had reached Godrej Company on the EEH, the tyre of the tempo got punctured.

The driver parked the tempo on the highway. While, Rajkumar Chavan and Harinder were standing, Deepak Gautam got busy replacing the punctured tyre.

Around 7pm, a speeding truck came from behind and crashed into the tempo. “I jumped aside, but Deepak sustained severe injuries to his head. The truck driver did not stop and sped away. Gautam was rushed to Rajawadi Hospital. But since condition was serious, he was shifted to the Lokmanya Tilak General Hospital in Sion where he died during treatment,” Chavan said, in his statement to police.

A police team visited the spot and the hospital. “We have recorded the statements of the witness and registered an FIR against unknown truck driver. Further investigation is going on,” said a police officer of the Vikhroli police station.