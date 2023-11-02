Spike in cases of prolonged cough due to polluted air

Mumbai: Wadala resident Barnali Mukherjee, 54, said her doctor put her on mild steroids after her cough refused to go for two weeks. “It started at the end of the second week of October. I tried all possible treatments including home remedies but the persistent cough remained. I have been advised to stop my morning walks and avoid stepping out when the air quality is poor,” she said. Her husband and 15-year-old son too have been suffering from prolonged cough.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Like Mukherjee, many Mumbaiites are suffering from bouts of prolonged cough, which chest physicians attribute to exposure to ‘very poor’ quality air. Respiratory medicine experts are also concerned over the unprecedented rise in respiratory ailments in the city including among healthy individuals with no underlying lung conditions.

Dr Rajesh Sharma, a respiratory medicine specialist practicing in south Mumbai hospitals said, “In my many years of practice in Mumbai, I have never seen air quality as poor as it is now. A majority of my patients are suffering from prolonged cough and severe wheezing, with some still coughing persistently even after receiving treatment.”

At present, Dr Sharma is seeing 8-10 cases of dry cough in the outpatient department everyday, which is likely to go up further during Diwali.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said, “80% of the patients I am seeing every day are having problems triggered by air pollution. This year, the number of patients has gone up even before winter has set in. We are expecting cases to go further up during Diwali due to pollution caused by the bursting of fire crackers.”

Dr Lancelot Pinto, a consultant pulmonologist and epidemiologist at PD Hinduja Hospital in Mahim, raised similar concerns. “While Mumbai’s air quality tends to deteriorate during the winter months, this year’s situation is exceptionally worse. Even individuals with previously healthy lungs are experiencing asthma-like symptoms for the first time in their lives,” he stated.

Dr Pinto further emphasised that 50% of his outdoor patients were suffering from non-infective respiratory problems. “Most of these prolonged coughs do not appear to be viral; they are more likely due to allergies or irritants,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Paediatricians are also witnessing a surge in respiratory issues among children. Dr Indu Khosla, a paediatric pulmonologist in Andheri, said that over 95% of her recent OPD cases have been children with cough and cold, primarily caused by the deteriorating air quality. She emphasised that pollution is a clear irritant.

“We are seeing patients with persistent coughs, and those who are asthmatic are getting affected if they don’t use inhalers. We are also seeing children with allergic rhinitis and allergic conjunctivitis. While taking their history, we are finding that all of them are exposed to construction sites and air pollution,” she said.

Dr Khosla cautioned that if the air quality remains poor, cases of asthma and bronchitis among children may increase in the coming days.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Respiratory specialists recommended the use of high-quality masks when going outdoors and advised against venturing out, especially to congested places during periods of poor air quality.

Dr Sharma advised patients to follow home remedies such as steam inhalation to humidify the airways and relieve symptoms, rather than relying on over-the-counter medications. “People who are highly susceptible to air pollution-triggered infections should refrain from going out when air quality is poor, especially in the early morning when it is cold. Outdoor exercise should also be avoided during such times. We strongly recommend using good-quality masks and avoiding congested areas,” he said.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!