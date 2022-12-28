SRA proposes free of cost homes to upper-floor residents

Mumbai: Residents of the many multi-storeyed slums and chawls dotting the city and suburbs have reason to rejoice as the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) has proposed to the state government homes free of cost in slum rehabilitation projects to those living on upper floors of such structures. Existing SRA rules do not grant them this privilege.

The proposal is the result of a demand made by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Gopal Shetty since September 2019. It was acknowledged by the authorities only after the Shinde-Fadnavis government came to power. With an eye on the civic elections in 2023 and national elections the year after, Shetty’s demand could be a move to bolster the party’s vote-base.

Soon after the SRA’s communication to the additional chief secretary of housing department, led by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on December 23, Shetty dashed off a letter to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde requesting him to fix 1995 as the cut-off date for the proposed scheme. HT has a copy of the letter.

SRA had proposed free of cost homes for residents on the upper floors of the slums and chawls on or before January 1, 1976, the year slum act was enforced in the state.

The letter details how Shetty had discussed the issue several times in the past, the latest being on September 28, 2022, in the presence of Fadnavis. In the meeting, the deputy CM opined that the state must think about it “on compassionate grounds”. “The existing rule has fixed the height of the eligible structure for free of cost home at 14 ft. So the families living on the upper floor are not eligible to get free of cost homes under slum rehabilitation scheme,” the letter by the SRA underscored.

Shetty’s move is an extension of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna, which assures home to every family – its guidelines can be applicable to the slum dwellers living on upper floors.

Shetty expressed joy at the recent development, but insisted that the cut-off date for this scheme should be 1995. “When Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray announced free of cost homes to slum dwellers in the city, he declared 1995 as the cut-off date. But the SRA letter proposes free of cost homes for those living in such chawls and slums existing on or before January 1,1976, which is unfair. I have communicated this to the chief minister,” said Shetty.

The city has many multi-storeyed structures, declared as slums, waiting to be included in rehabilitation projects. “People are living on the upper floors, with separate entry and water-electricity facilities for decades. They do not have this benefit, thanks to the existing rules. This has stalled many slum rehabilitation projects as well. If government decides to fix 1995 as the cut-off date, it will help speed up slum rehabilitation projects and benefit lakhs living in such structures,” he added.

