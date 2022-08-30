St Xaviers’ Malhar festival attracts hundreds of students

Mumbai: The otherwise quiet corridors of St Xavier’s College saw hundreds of students on campus after over two years as they gathered to participate in a series of events as part of Malhar -- the annual cultural festival of the college. Known to attract large number of students from across city colleges every year, the two-year break forced by the Covid-19 pandemic only made the event even more exciting for students.

“Malhar is one of the few college fests in the city that students from every education institute want to be part of. The last two years it was held online, so this year everyone came with new energy to make the event a success,” said a St Xavier’s student, who is a part of the event organising committee.

Held over two days on August 28 and 29, over 1,300 students from more than 22 participating colleges made their way to the St Xavier’s campus this year. Events at Malhar this year ranged from conclaves to workshops, live events as well as famous freestyle and street dance competitions.

“The last two years felt unreal due to online classes and exams, and some colleges ended up holding virtual fests as well. But to be able to physically attend various events, participate in a dance-off and compete with students from other colleges finally felt normal, and we can’t wait to participate in other college festivals this year,” said Priyank Sangrani, a student from KC College, which won the trophy for contingent at the fest this year.

Meanwhile, students of NM College, Vile Parle are currently busy working on their annual cultural festival--Umang. Scheduled to take place between September 15 and 18, Umang too will be conducted in the physical form after two years.

“We have chosen the theme ‘Mumbai Meri Jaan’, with the idea of celebrating our vibrant city in every way possible. Participation applications are pouring in and we are very excited about receiving inquiries from colleges outside of Maharashtra as well. Students will be making up for the loss of this event in the last two years,” said Nirmala Chavan, vice principal of NM College.

