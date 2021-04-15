Starting April 21, all flights from Mumbai airport to operate from T2

All domestic flights to and from Mumbai will operate from Terminal 2, beginning April 21. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) had shifted low cost airlines and a few IndiGo flights to Terminal 1 only in March. Due to the imposition of Section 144 in the state, Air Asia, GoAir , Star Air, TruJet and few flights of IndiGo will now be operating from T2 instead of T1.

Confirming the same, CSMIA spokesperson said, “In the light of the latest developments in the ongoing pandemic situation, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has decided to re-consolidate all domestic passenger flights currently operating via Terminal 1. With effect from April 21, 2021, CSMIA will be conducting all international as well as domestic flight operations through its iconic advanced Terminal 2. All passengers of GoAir, Star Air, Air Asia, TruJet and IndiGo are requested to get in touch with the respective airlines for further queries.”

“During these challenging times, CSMIA has been working closely with its stakeholders and relevant regulatory and government bodies to curb the spread of the virus. The airport is strictly adhering to all guidelines laid down by the Ministry of Civil Aviation as well as the Government of Maharashtra,” the spokesperson added.

Operations at T1 were suspended temporarily and were consolidated through Terminal 2 since the nationwide lockdown of March 2020. From March 10, the airport resumed operations from T1 which meant GoAir, Star Air, Air Asia and Trujet began their operations from Terminal 1. Most of IndiGo flight operations continued to be managed from Terminal 2, barring a few base flights.