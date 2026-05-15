Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Thursday extended the deadline for installation of high security number plates (HSRP) on vehicles registered before April 1, 2019 till June 30. From July 1, vehicles without HSRP will be fined ₹1,000 every time they are spotted without chromium hologram-based number plates, said transport minister Pratap Sarnaik.

Starting July 1, vehicles without HSRP to attract ₹ 1,000 fine

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The earlier deadline for installation of HSRPs on vehicles registered prior to April 1, 2019 was December 31, 2025. A decision to extend the deadline was taken after a comprehensive review of current installation rates and to prevent a last-minute scramble, officials said.

“Our primary goal is to enhance vehicle security without causing undue hardship to the public,” said Sarnaik. “By extending the deadline, we are giving vehicle owners ample time to book their appointments through official channels and complete the transition comfortably.”

From July 1, the transport department would launch a massive, statewide inspection drive to verify compliance, the minister noted.

HSRPs feature a chromium-based hologram, a unique laser-branded permanent identification number, and non-removable snap locks. They will help prevent vehicle thefts and use of counterfeit number plates, especially by criminals, transport department officials said. Motorists must visit the official state transport department website to schedule an appointment for installation of HSRP, the officials said.

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