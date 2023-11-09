State approves new dog squad training centre in Baramati

Mumbai: The state cabinet gave its nod to shift the dog training centre of the state police force from Pune to Baramati, the assembly constituency of deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar. The centre will be constructed at Gojubabi village on 7 hectares at a cost of ₹56.76 crore.

The space is falling short of the need of the force and the structures are in need of repairs, forcing the police force to send the dogs to private training centers. (Rahul Raut/HT Photo)

The center will facilitate the training of 350 police squad dogs, including 74 from the bomb detection unit and 102 investigating units. The existing center only has the capacity for training just 20 dogs and their handlers. The new center also plans to set put a breeding center in the future. It may also facilitate the training of the dogs in other departments including forest, excise, and jails.

“The center will be headed by an additional superintendent of police and will have dog teachers and trainers, veterinary doctors and officers in it. The original plan submitted in April 2022 had the provision of construction of 140 canals, which has now been brought down to 65 canals, bringing down the construction cost to ₹55.54 crore from ₹84.28 crore,” said an official from the home department.

The existing centre was established in 1964 and is constructed in 6 gunthas. The space is falling short of the need of the force and the structures are in need of repairs, forcing the police force to send the dogs to private training centers. “The new center will fulfill the need for a modern training facility,” said the official.

