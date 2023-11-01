State declares drought in 40 tehsils

Mumbai: Following deficit rainfall in the state, the Eknath Shinde-led government on Tuesday declared a drought in 40 tehsils of 15 districts. A government resolution (GR) announcing various relief measures for the affected tehsils was issued on Tuesday.

Due to rains exiting early this year, the state witnessed a 13% deficit in rainfall. There was a significant gap when rains played truant damaging the crops.

“This year 40 of 358 tehsils are facing drought. The last drought in the state was declared in 2018 when 151 tehsils were impacted. Since the nation would face elections, the state was quick enough to declare drought,” a senior official said.

The drought is termed as severe in 24 tehsils and moderate in 16. As many as 14 of the 24 tehsils impacted by the severe drought are in the arid region of Marathwada.

People in the affected areas will get relief for crop loss as per the National Disaster Relief Fund norms, which provide aid of ₹8,500 per hectare for irrigated land, ₹17,000 per hectare for irrigated crops, and ₹22,500 per hectare for horticulture crops. Besides, arrangements would be made for providing drinking water to the affected areas.

In June, the arrival of the monsoon was delayed and there was excess rain in some places in July, and then in August rains were delayed which parched the crops.

The farmers in these 40 tehsils will get exemption in payment of agriculture loans and restructuring of crops loans. They will also get a discount on the payment of agricultural pump bills. The examination fees of students in affected areas would also be waived.

