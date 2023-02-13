State employees to go on indefinite strike from March 14

Mumbai: Employees of the state government have threatened to go on indefinite strike from March 14 in protest of the old pension scheme. Teachers’ unions in the state have also supported this strike. This is likely to affect the state board’s 10th and 12th written exams going on at this time.

One of the demands for the strike is the implementation of the old pension scheme. The Maharashtra State Government Employees Federation (MSGEF) has also demanded that they should receive the dearness allowance according to what a central government employee receives.

The strike notice will be given to the government on February 24. The office bearers from all the state’s districts expressed the executive board’s determination to make the indefinite strike a complete success. Subhash More, working president of Shikshak Bharati, has informed, “Shikshak Bharati has decided to participate in the indefinite strike in the meeting held on February 11. MLC Kapil Patil has appealed to all the headmasters, teachers, and non-teaching staff to participate in the strike for the old pension.” The state class 10 exams (March 3) and class 12 exams (Feb 21) will be on when the Employees will go on strike.

When HT inquired, he responded, “Although the exams will take place, we will definitely participate in the strike and make it successful.”

HSC science practicals are affected….

The HSC practicals, orals, and internal assessments began on February 1. Science colleges had drawn up batches of students for the practicals that have to be completed by February 20, before the theory exams begin a day later. But the junior college teacher’s association supported an indefinite strike by non-teaching staff from across universities in the state. Which affects the schedule of the practical exam. Many colleges are not able to conduct exams on time so it is very difficult for to them complete this exam by February 20.