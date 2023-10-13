State Excise seizes 5,288 wine bottles worth 55.22 lakh in Bhiwandi

Bhiwandi

State Excise, Divisional Flying Squad, Konkan Division, Thane, seized a total of 5288 bottles of 750 ml of illegal foreign wine worth Rs.55,22,400/- at Angaon, Bhiwandi. ,in Thane, in Mumbai, India, on, Wednesday, October , 11, 2023. ( ) (Praful Gangurde / HT Photo)

The flying squad of state excise department has raided a godown in Bhiwandi and seized imported wine worth ₹55.22 lakh, said state excise official on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the excise department team under the guidance of Commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi laid a trap and seized 5288 boxes of important wine brought from Delhi without paying excise duty.

The team arrested Ramendra Kumar Ramakant Tiwari,48, a resident of Shelar village in Bhiwandi, and Riyaz Ali Abid, 55, a resident of Mhada Colony in Bhiwandi.

The Excise Department official said that the duo illegally stored Imported wine in a Dhwani Complex, Angaon, on Wada road, Bhiwandi Taluka.

“The commissioner of state excise informed us that there is a stock of important wine in a godown in the Angaon village locality of Bhiwandi town. Separate teams were prepared to do the search operations,” said an officer of the excise department, who did not wish to be named.

A total of 5288 wine bottles of 750 litres each were seized from the godown. After the seizure, the godown was sealed.

S J Jarande, Sub Inspector, State Excise Department said, “Both accused were produced in Court and remanded five days state excise officials custody for further investigation. So far, we are trying to get to know the name of the owner of the wines from where it was brought and stored here illegally manner without paying excise duties. Further investigation is on. “

