State forms protocol for top officials for CJI’s future visits

MUMBAI: After newly appointed Chief Justice of India (CJI) B R Gavai expressed disappointment over the absence of top administrative officials at a felicitation ceremony and state lawyers' conference in Mumbai on Sunday, the state government has formulated a new set of guidelines for officials to follow during the visit of a CJI in the state.

This was Gavai’s first visit to Mumbai after he became CJI.

Remarking on the absence of top officials on Sunday, Gavai had said: “If the chief secretary of the state, director general of police or Mumbai police commissioner do not want to turn up when the CJI, who is from Maharashtra (Amravati), visits for the first time, they should introspect on their acts.”

The state’s fresh list of protocols, made public on Tuesday, ensures adherence to official decorum during the visit of the CJI to Mumbai and other parts of the state in future. The government’s general administration department (GAD) has underscored existing rules from 2004 and 2022, and instructed all concerned officers to strictly implement these guidelines.

According to the Maharashtra State Guest Rules, 2004, dignitaries included in the list of declared state guests—or those considered as such—are accorded reception and farewell arrangements at airports by the state protocol subdivision. At the district level, the district collector’s office ensures similar arrangements through designated protocol officers. The CJI is now officially designated as a permanent state guest in Maharashtra.

Accordingly, the CJI will continue to be entitled to all protocol-related facilities as per rules, including accommodation, vehicle arrangements and security across the state during the visits.

Also, the chief secretary and director general of police or a senior representative, are expected to welcome the dignitary. Likewise, in the districts, the responsibility falls on respective district collectors and commissioner or superintendent of police or their senior representatives.

The GAD’s circular dated March 7, 2022, states the department concerned with the purpose of the dignitary’s visit must appoint a liaison officer to facilitate coordination and reception. Accordingly, during visits to Mumbai, the law and judiciary department is tasked to appoint a Group-A level gazetted liaison officer. For visits to other districts, respective district courts, in coordination with the district collector, must appoint such officers.