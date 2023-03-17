State formulates action plan to check city’s air pollution

A new technology to control dust, installation of water sprinklers at construction sites, and use of CNG-operated system at crematoria are part of an action plan the state government has chalked out to tackle the city’s rising air pollution.

Replying to a calling attention motion on the issue in the assembly on Thursday, education minister Deepak Kesarkar, who holds the charge of environment department, said the state had set up a seven-member committee to implement the action plan. A meeting of the committee would be held on Sunday, he added.

“The construction activities are the major contributor to pollution in the city. Installation of water sprinklers is one of the effective measures. We have decided to use world-class technology to control dust, and the bidding has begun. At the same time, Maharashtra Pollution Control Board has been asked to act strongly against violators,” Kesarkar said.

The minister said the ready-mix concrete plants, erected at various metro and road construction sites, will be dismantled once the projects are completed.

MLAs Mihir Kotecha, Sunil Rane, and Rohit Pawar demanded action against the errant officials of the pollution control board.

Kesarkar also said that a committee of the health department will be constituted to check the respiratory ailments resulting from pollution.