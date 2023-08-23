MHADA given powers to redevelop ‘dangerous’ cessed buildings

Mumbai: In a major move aimed at resolving the issue of redevelopment of dilapidated cessed buildings in Mumbai, the state government has authorised the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) to undertake redevelopment of such buildings if the society and owner fail to appoint a developer in six months. MHADA has also been authorised to take over the redevelopment of cessed buildings that has been delayed for more than two to three years.

There are around 13,000 cessed buildings in Mumbai city. Cessed buildings are those that are maintained and repaired by the Mumbai Building Repair and Reconstruction Board of MHADA, for which tenants pay cess to the housing authority. There are hundreds of cessed buildings which are several decades old and in a dilapidated state. However, their redevelopment is often delayed due to differences between tenants or between owners and tenants on appointing a developer.

This year, around 15 cessed buildings were handed notices as they were dilapidated. MHADA also issued notices to 67 projects that were given permission for redevelopment in the last 10 years but were delayed for various reasons.

The state housing department on Tuesday issued an order to resolve the issue of redevelopment of dangerous cessed buildings and delayed redevelopment of cessed buildings. “In case of cessed buildings which have been declared dangerous by MHADA or the BMC, the MHADA Repair and Reconstruction Board will ensure that the owner of that building appoints a developer with the consent of 51 percent of residents within six months,” states the order. “If the owners fail to appoint a developer in that period, MHADA will ask the society to appoint a developer in six months. If the society also fails to appoint one, then MHADA should take over the redevelopment process, and for that the consent of 51 percent of tenants will not be mandatory.”

The notice adds that after the green nod by the government to acquire the land, the deadline to acquire the land by MHADA will be three months. It also states that executive officers of MHADA will have all powers to take necessary action to avoid the loss of property and life.

The state government, through this order, has also authorised the Repair and Reconstruction Board to take over redevelopment projects of cessed buildings which have been delayed for more than two to three years after receiving construction permission. It can also step in if tenants have not received rent due to them from the builder during the period of redevelopment for more than two years. The state government has also explained the rules and conditions to be followed to implement this scheme.

