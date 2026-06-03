State govt buys iconic Air India building for 1,601 crore, aims to cut annual expenditure

MUMBAI: Nearly two years after the centre gave the green light, the Maharashtra government officially signed a ₹1,601 crore deal to acquire the iconic Air India building. The agreement was signed on Tuesday between the Mumbai Collectorate and Air India Assets Holding Limited (AIAHL) in the presence of chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, at Mantralaya.

Mumbai, India. June 02, 2026 - The iconic Air India building at Nariman Point was taken over by the Maharashtra government on Tuesday, following the state cabinet's 2023 approval to purchase the building. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis presided over the registration of the agreement formalising the transfer. Mumbai, India. June 02, 2026. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Raju Shinde)

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The main objective of the acquisition was to consolidate various state government offices, which are currently operating from rented premises across Mumbai, into the 23-storeyed building. It will help the government significantly reduce its annual expenditure of around ₹200 crore on rented office spaces.

Multiple state departments currently function out of rented premises in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, such as rural development, public health and medical education. Others such as the transport commissionerate, Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal (MAT), fisheries commissionerate and advisory bodies, operate from similarly rented premises, including MTNL buildings in south Mumbai.

The Maharashtra cabinet had approved the proposal to purchase the Air India building after a meeting on November 8, 2023. Subsequently, the state government waived unearned income dues and penalties amounting to ₹298 crore payable by Air India, facilitating the transfer process.

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{{^usCountry}} Administrative approval for the ₹1,601-crore expenditure was granted on June 27, 2024; and the state government transferred the payment to AIAHL on May 31, 2026, completing the acquisition. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Administrative approval for the ₹1,601-crore expenditure was granted on June 27, 2024; and the state government transferred the payment to AIAHL on May 31, 2026, completing the acquisition. {{/usCountry}}

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Before proceeding with the purchase, the government commissioned a structural audit of the building through Mumbai-based engineering institution VJTI. The audit reportedly concluded that the structure would remain functional after the recommended repairs were carried out.

Milind Mhaiskar, additional chief secretary, public works department (PWD) said, “The iconic Air India building’s refurbishment will be undertaken immediately and completed in six months so that our offices located elsewhere can be relocated here.”

After shifting its headquarters to New Delhi in 2013, Air India decided to sell the building as part of its asset monetisation programme. The property was not included in Air India’s privatisation and transfer to the Tata Group. Before the airline’s sale, the building and several other assets and subsidiaries were transferred to AIAHL, a special-purpose vehicle of the Union government.

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In 2019, three entities—the Maharashtra government, the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust and the Life Insurance Corporation of India—expressed interest in acquiring the property, submitting bids of ₹1,375 crore, ₹1,200 crore and ₹1,400 crore, respectively. After the Eknath Shinde-led government assumed office in June 2022, it revised the bid to ₹1,601 crore against Air India’s reserve price of ₹2,000 crore.