State invited Thackeray family to portrait unveiling

Mumbai: Assembly speaker Rahul Narvekar on Wednesday announced that a portrait of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray will be unveiled in the central hall of the state legislature on the occasion of his birth anniversary on January 23.

All members of the Thackeray family have been invited for the event.

“We have invited all members of the Thackeray family, including Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, the Sena founder’s grandson Nihar Thackeray,” Narvekar said when asked if Shiv Sena (UBT) chief was invited for the function.

In political circles, Narvekar’s response is seen as an opinion of the ruling alliance that they do not consider Uddhav Thackeray as the only successor of the Sena founder.

“We have invited all the central ministers from the state, MPs and legislators. We also have some prominent personalities from film, art and sports. We are waiting for their confirmation,” the speaker added.

He said, “Chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had proposed to install the portrait of Balasaheb Thackeray in the central hall of Vidhan Bhavan. Accordingly, we invited some artists for the portrait.”

On the issue of disqualification of MLAs, the speaker said, “As per the 10th schedule of the constitution and rules and regulations of the Assembly, as a speaker I am the final authority over the disqualification of members in anti-defection cases.”

“The Supreme Court has not given any stay on the hearing or process of disqualification. The case is under process. I will follow all the rules and regulations. There is no time limit for this process. One cannot predict how much time it will take for a decision in the matter before the court and the same is applied here.” He added.

