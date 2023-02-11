State owes 6,061 crore to BMC schools

Mumbai: For the last four years, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) did not receive ₹6,061 crore grants from the state government to run primary and secondary schools, forcing the civic body to dig into their funds. It has affected the income of BMC’s education department and therefore, the budget this year has decreased, as per sources

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the norms set by the state for secondary education, 100% expenditure on salaries of the staff working in 49 BMC-aided schools is reimbursed by the government, but this amount has not been paid since 2018.

The BMC budget document states, “On account of the secondary grant, ₹1,003 crore is pending with the state government up to March 31, 2022. On account of primary education, an amount of ₹4,416 crore is pending to be received from the state government up to March 31, 2022.”

It adds that the pending amount for the current academic year stood at ₹642 crore – ₹471 crore for primary education and ₹171 crore for secondary education.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An education department official said that students studying in BMC schools are provided with various physical facilities. Considering the increase in annual expenditure and minimum income, the education department has to get funds transferred from the state government to manage an economic balance.

“To overcome expenses from income, the education department plans to place advertisements, banners, and hoardings on BMC school buildings, making available classrooms for study, and offering a library, private classes on rent,” states the budget document. “Similarly, by leasing grounds adjacent to the school to an external organisation for sports competitions and cultural events, the education department intends to create a new source of income in the coming financial year.”

“Hence, BMC is in constant follow-up regarding grants with the state government but unable to get it on time,” added the official from the education department. “This affects the teacher’s salary too at times.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Approval of 91 BMC schools (Box/subhead)

The state government on Thursday approved the civic body’s proposal to upgrade another 91 primary schools to secondary educational institutions on a self-finance mode for students of the economically weaker sections (EWS).

There are more than 200 secondary schools in the city, run by the BMC. In these 91 schools, Marathi, Urdu, English, Kanada, Tamil and Hindi mediums were included.