State plans a jetty for ferries and yachts near Radio Club

The state government is planning to build a jetty for ferries and yachts near Radio Club, Colaba, to reduce the traffic at Gateway of India.

Last week, Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority approved the proposal. The finance department is now making provision for the project in the state budget which will be presented later this week.

The jetty, which is estimated to cost ₹163 crore, will be 650-metre long and can allow 20 boats or yachts to berth at a given time. It will have seating arrangements, booking offices, a cafeteria, and also a car park.

Principal secretary (transport) Parrag Jaiin Nainutia said, “We will soon float tenders for this terminal. The walls of the Radio Club building would give natural protection. The Central Water and Power Research Station has given us a report that there is no break water needed (for this venue).”

Once it is ready, the Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) and the ports department of state government have planned to shift most ferries here from the Gateway of India where the operations cannot continue beyond 9 pm due to security restrictions.

“Other than in bad weather, we want to run the operations (near Radio Club) round the clock,” Nainutia said,

MMB had earlier planned to have a floating jetty or an extension of the one at Gateway, but the western naval command raised objections to it as it is located very close to the naval base. A few months ago, Nainutia called on Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh of western naval command and convinced him that Radio Club was a better location.

At present, boats and ferry services are available to Mandwa, Elephanta, Uran, JNPT, and Belapur from Gateway.

Sohel Kazani, who operates chartered ferries, said, “The waters are tranquil near Radio Club compared to Gateway where waves lash on the road during monsoon. This is why MMB has chosen the spot. This can also provide sea transport to the proposed airport in Navi Mumbai.”

Aashim Mongia of West Coast Marine Yacht Services said Gateway is overcrowded, and they need better passenger amenities. “This new jetty is right step in the development of waterfronts for water taxis, yachts, speed boats and local harbour transport.’’

The terminal, however, may create a traffic problem on the road that leads to Radio Club. “It will cause traffic snarls in the area,” a traffic police officer said.