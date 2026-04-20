Mumbai: In an attempt to accommodate large-scale exhibitions in the city, the Maharashtra urban development department has proposed a new provision in the Unified Development Control and Promotional Regulations to build Bharat Mandapam-like convention centres across the state, excluding areas under the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

State plans mega convention hubs on Bharat Mandapam model

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Bharat Mandapam, located in the Pragati Maidan complex in Delhi, is one of the country’s largest convention halls. The proposed policy mandates a minimum plot size of 30 acres and at least 50,000 sq metres of convention space. Approvals will be required from the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation or local civic bodies.

“In Mumbai, we have convention centers at Jio and NESCO, but there is a need for a dedicated platform for exhibitions, seminars and events of international magnitude. This will promote industry in a big way,” said architect Vilas Nagalkar, adding that more projects are expected in upcoming urban hubs like Kharghar.

According to the proposal, authorities can acquire and develop such projects or hand them over to private operators. Landowners, too, can build the facility while using the remaining land for residential or commercial purposes under existing Floor Space Index (FSI) and Transfer of Development Rights (TDR) rules.

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{{^usCountry}} The policy allows 50% of the land to be used for the convention centre and the rest for independent development. It also states that up to 30% of the built up area can be used for hotels, banquets and other support infrastructure. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The policy allows 50% of the land to be used for the convention centre and the rest for independent development. It also states that up to 30% of the built up area can be used for hotels, banquets and other support infrastructure. {{/usCountry}}

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