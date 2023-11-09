State recommends DCP Parag Manere’s name for nomination to IPS

Deputy commissioner of police (protection) Parag Manere is among 16 senior police officers recommended by the state government for nomination to the Indian Police Service (IPS), people aware of the development said.

A proposal in this regard was sent to the Union Public Service Commission in October. However, only five of them will get into IPS this year, sources at Mantralaya said.

As per a Supreme Court order, if a police officer has cases registered against them, but no chargesheet has been filed, then they are deemed fit for promotion.

On December 2, 2021, the state government suspended Manere along with then city police commissioner Parambir Singh. Soon thereafter, a departmental enquiry was ordered against Manere. He was reinstated on August 3, 2022, the sources said and added the home department recently closed the departmental enquiry against Manere.

The then director general of police (DGP), Sanjay Pandey, had sent a proposal to suspend more than 25 officers, but the then additional chief secretary (home), Manukumar Srivastava, pointed that it would look bad if one DG rank officer, four deputy commissioners and others were suspended. Instead, he asked Pandey to send a proposal recommending action against those who had been booked in two or more cases. As a result, Singh and Manere were suspended.

Singh had a total of five cases against him. The first FIR against Singh and 16 others, including Manere, was registered by the Akola police in 2021 based on a complaint by inspector Bhimrao Ghadge. The second FIR was registered by the Kopri police in which Singh along with Manere and three civilians were named. Singh retired in June 2022 and the home department cancelled his suspension in May 2023.

When contacted, Manere refused to comment on the matter. He joined the service as deputy superintendent.

