State revokes another MVA decision, restarts housing loan scheme for cops

The list of reversals of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi’s (MVA) decisions just gets longer with every passing day.

On Tuesday, the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government announced to restart a housing loan scheme for police personnel which allows them to borrow from private banks at competitive interest rates.

“For the housing loan of police personnel, an interest subvention scheme was started. It was much appreciated by the force and a lot of people benefitted from it, but it was discontinued by the last government. We decided to restart the scheme today,” Fadnavis said after a cabinet meeting at Mantralaya. “All those who were on the waiting list at that time will be covered in the scheme.”

HT had on September 1 reported that the state government was planning to resume the facility.

The scheme was launched by the Fadnavis-led Bharatiya Janata Party-Shiv Sena government on April 10, 2017. The Maharashtra State Police Housing and Welfare Corporation Limited was working as a facilitator after signing an agreement with private banks. As many as 5,017 personnel took loans till May 2019.

However, then chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on June 7 scrapped the scheme.

On August 30, the state cabinet decided to provide houses to police personnel residing at BDD Chawls as service quarters. They will now be allotted flats at the redevelopment projects currently going on at Worli, Naigaon, and NM Joshi Marg. The government has decided to charge only the construction cost, which has been determined as ₹15 lakh, for a 500 sqft home.

