State seeks Richardson & Cruddas land to expand and upgrade JJ Hospital

Nagpur: The state government is tapping the possibility of acquiring at least 10 acres of land of Richardson & Cruddas in Byculla for the expansion of JJ Hospital to build a cancer hospital and upgrade it. The state urged the centre to transfer the land at the earliest to them.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Medical education minister Girish Mahajan said in the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday that the state government has requested the central government to find a way out from the legal dispute and hand over the land. Mahajan said that the 99-year lease of the company ended about 20 years ago, but the central government has not been able to acquire the land as the company has moved in court against the acquisition.

“The total land is 18 acres, of which we have been demanding 10 acres for the expansion of JJ Hospital. I have spoken to the union health minister requesting him to arrive at a compromise and avail at least 10 acres of land for JJ Hospital. We are hopeful that the decision will soon be taken in this regard,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The minister said that the state government has planned a cancer hospital and super speciality facilities in the expanded format of the hospital. He also said that the ongoing work to convert the JJ Hospital into a super speciality hospital on the lines of AIMS will be completed before the 2024 general elections.

Congress’s Mumbadevi MLA Amin Patel said that the state government should acquire the Richardson & Cruddas land as it originally belonged to the state government. “It was given to the central government for heavy industries on a 99-year lease. Since the lease has ended, the state government should acquire the land at the earliest,” he said.

Mahajan also announced to allow the hospitals to purchase 30% of medicines from their funds, in addition to the remaining 70% of medicines to be supplied by Haffkine. The minister said that considering the limitations of Haffkine, the state government is planning to constitute a separate corporation for the procurement of medicines and medical equipment for government hospitals.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON