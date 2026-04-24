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State softens stand on mandatory Marathi for auto, taxi drivers

The minister said that he is expected to hold a meeting with the unions and discuss the proposal with them on April 28. Should the drivers comply with the government’s proposal of availing the free lessons, the drive to test their Marathi skills on May 1 will be deferred. On this day the government will only run checks on their valid documents required for permits

Published on: Apr 24, 2026 06:50 am IST
By Saurabh Kulshreshtha
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MUMBAI: Just 10 days after announcing a drive to test the Marathi language skills of licenced auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers from May 1, to eliminate fake permit holders, the state transport department appears to have softened its stance. Following threats of a state-wide strike on May 4 from resentful unions and drivers, transport minister Pratap Sarnaik switched his strategy on Thursday shifting focus from the mandatory language test to offering free tuitions to drivers willing to learn Marathi.

State softens stand on mandatory Marathi for auto, taxi drivers

The minister said that he is expected to hold a meeting with the unions and discuss the proposal with them on April 28. Should the drivers comply with the government’s proposal of availing the free lessons, the drive to test their Marathi skills on May 1 will be deferred. On this day the government will only run checks on their valid documents required for permits.

“Instead of opposing the mandatory test of Marathi language, we can give them time and one opportunity to learn communicating in the language free of cost. But they should shed their opposition towards the language. If they continue to oppose Marathi then we will remain firm on our earlier stand,” Sarnaik told HT.

On May 1 RTOs will scrutinise drivers’ papers as they have received complaints about submission of fake domicile certificates and other documents required for permits.

Kandalkar added that the Konkan Marathi Sahitya Parishad can also “train drivers offline for a few hours if the government facilitate it”.

After the meeting, Sarnaik said, “The transport department will listen to the auto and taxi drivers’ unions’ stand in a meeting on April 28. The meeting will be attended by union leaders such as Shashank Sharad Rao, president of Autorickshaw Chalak Malak Sanghatana Sanyukt Kruti Samiti Maharashtra (ACMSSKSM). This meeting is important as it will decide our future course of action on the language test.”

Meanwhile, Sanjay Nirupam, Sarnaik’s colleague from the Shiv Sena, alerted the minister about the mandatory test’s drawback in a written communication, which he also posted on X. In the letter Nirupam said: “Don’t impose mandatory Marathi on drivers. But only expect a basic Marathi-speaking skill from them which they need daily.”

 
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