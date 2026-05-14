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State to crack down on arbitrary bus fare hikes, illegal travel apps

State transport minister Pratap Sarnaik said on Tuesday that he had directed the formation of a committee to examine complaints related to fare hikes and recommend measures to curb illegal practices

Published on: May 14, 2026 05:52 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has decided to take strict action against private bus operators accused of arbitrarily hiking fares during peak travel seasons such as the summer holidays, as well as against unauthorised ticket-booking apps allegedly exploiting passengers across the state.

Mumbai, India - February 20, 2023: BSS (Shinde faction) MLAs Sanjay Shirsat, Pratap Sarnaik and Sada Sarvankar speak to the media after taking control of Shiv Sena’s party office, at Vidhan Bhavan, in Mumbai, India, on Monday, February 20, 2023. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)

State transport minister Pratap Sarnaik said on Tuesday that he had directed the formation of a committee to examine complaints related to fare hikes and recommend measures to curb illegal practices.

According to the state transport department, passengers travelling from Mumbai to their hometowns in the Konkan and other regions during the summer vacation period are being charged 80%-100% more than regular rates by private bus operators.

For Konkan-bound buses, operators are charging around 2,000- 2,200 now, compared to the regular fare of 1,000- 1,200. Similarly, fares for destinations in Marathwada have increased from 700- 800 to 1,200- 1,500 during the peak season.

Speaking to reporters, Sarnaik said the transport department had received several complaints about such arbitrary fare hikes. Private travel companies are also allegedly operating unauthorised apps and charging exorbitant ticket prices during festivals, holidays and peak travel seasons, he added.

The Shiv Sena minister also said that strict action would be taken against bus operators who financially exploit passengers. He directed the transport department to strengthen passenger assistance systems at bus depots across the state and ensure the display of contact numbers for commuter support at every bus station.

Highlighting frequent complaints about unhygienic conditions in state transport buses and bus depots, Sarnaik said concrete steps were being initiated to improve cleanliness standards and modernise bus stations. “Providing quality facilities to passengers is the responsibility of the administration,” Sarnaik said.

 
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