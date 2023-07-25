State to fill 451 vacant assistant prof posts

Mumbai: In order to implement the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in the autonomous colleges this year, the state government gave its nod to filling up 451 vacant assistant professor posts across the state, of which 212 are in Mumbai colleges including 12 posts at St. Xavier’s College and 14 at Bhavan’s College.

Teachers across the state welcomed the decision and demanded that the remaining posts be filled as early as possible for the effective implementation of NEP in the state.

The posts, which were approved before Covid-19, were kept on hold when the government was focused on fighting the pandemic. In November 2022, the ban on recruitment was lifted across departments. The process of recruiting assistant professors has begun, with approval to fill 2,088 vacant posts. Out of which 700 posts are filled, the remaining will be filled in a phased manner. This year, the government decided to implement NEP in autonomous colleges across the state. Considering the effective implementation of the NEP in these colleges, the state has approved 451 posts for assistant professors.

“According to a circular issued by the secretary of the University Grants Commission (UGC) on July 3, 2023, 100% of vacant posts must be filled. Against this background, since the government has started the implementation of NEP in autonomous colleges,” said Ramesh Zade, president of the National Forum for Quality Education (NFQE).

“The NFQE and All India Net and Teachers Organisation, requested the chief minister, deputy chief minister, and Minister of Higher and Technical Education to issue an immediate government decision to fill up the total 12,000 vacant posts across the state, including universities and non-government aided colleges, government colleges, and start the recruitment process on mission mode so that the teacher student ratio of central government,” said Kushal Mude, National Convener All India NET and SET Teachers Organisation.

