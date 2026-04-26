...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

State to set up dedicated wildlife crime cell

Maharashtra will establish a Wildlife Crime Control Cell to combat organized wildlife crimes, enhancing coordination and enforcement efforts.

Published on: Apr 26, 2026 05:16 am IST
By Yogesh Naik
Advertisement

MUMBAI: The state government has cleared a proposal to establish a Maharashtra State Wildlife Crime Control Cell to tackle wildlife offences in a more coordinated and effective manner. The plan was approved by the standing committee of the state wildlife board last month, with minutes finalised recently.

State to set up dedicated wildlife crime cell

The minutes note that while wildlife protection efforts have improved and populations have risen in Maharashtra, crimes such as poaching, illegal hunting and wildlife trade have become more organised and complex. This has created the need for a specialised, intelligence-led unit with trained staff, better coordination and modern tools.

The proposed Cell will handle serious cases spanning multiple forest divisions, other states and even international networks. It will maintain a database of offences and offenders, track repeat violators, support field staff with legal and technical inputs, and use advanced software for monitoring and enforcement. It will also coordinate with agencies such as the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau, TRAFFIC, the Central Bureau of Investigation and other organisations, while maintaining records of court cases and confidential intelligence.

 
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Home / Cities / Mumbai / State to set up dedicated wildlife crime cell
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.