The Mahayuti government will soon enable the easy transfer of tribal land to non tribal, private entities on lease, which is currently legally restricted. Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule stated on Friday that the government will soon introduce a law to this effect, enabling tribal landowners to benefit financially from it. Opposition leaders from the tribal community, as well as a BJP MLA from the tribal community, have raised their voices against the move. All tribal legislators are likely to hold a meeting soon. State to soon allow private entities to lease tribal lands

In Maharashtra, Maharashtra Land Revenue Code, 1966 and Transfer of Occupancy by Tribals to Non-Tribals Rules, 1975 impose restrictions on such sales to prevent exploitation of tribal landowners. Bawankule, while speaking with reporters in the tribal district of Gadchiroli, said that the state government will introduce new laws to remove these restrictions. “With this, tribal farmers will be able to lease their land to private parties. We will set the minimum lease amount so that the tribals can earn an adequate income from the deal. The minimum lease rent will be ₹50,000 per acre per year or ₹1,25,000 per hectare (2.5 acres) per year. But farmers and private parties can mutually decide on a higher amount,” said Bawankule. To ensure transparency, the agreement will be carried out in front of the District Collector, he added.

Bawankule said that tribal landowners will also be allowed to enter into Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with private companies for mineral excavation, if any minor or major minerals are discovered on their land. “In this deal too, it would be mandatory to give tribal farmers monetary benefits per tonne or per brass of minerals extracted. There will be no need to come to Mantralaya for all this. The authority will be given at the district collectorate level,” he said. Bawankule clarified that this decision will be for wastelands only, and not for the fertile lands of tribal farmers.

Legislators and Members of Parliament from tribal communities opposed the move, saying it would let the tribal landowner lose their land. Rajendra Gavit, BJP MLA from Palghar, said this decision will harm the tribal interests and render them landless. “This move is not acceptable. After Bawankule’s announcement, we, tribal MLAs and MPs across the party, have discussed it and decided to unite and oppose it. We will soon organise a meeting to oppose this move. Despite the current Acts restricting the transfer of tribal land, there are complaints that businessmen, builders, and powerful people are using their influence within the government system to acquire it. If such a law is introduced, it would be misused, and the tribal landowner will become landless,” said Gavit.

Congress MP Namdeo Kirsan from Gadchiroli opposed the move and warned that tribal communities would hold protests across the state. “The tribal landowner will lose his land once a private party takes it on lease. We will not accept it. If the government brings such a law, we will protest against it,” said Kirsan.