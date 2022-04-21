State will talk to major political parties before finalising guidelines for loudspeakers, says Walse Patil

The State government would deliberate with leaders of major political parties, including Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, before finalising the guidelines for the use of loudspeakers at religious places, home minister Dilip Walse Patil said on Wednesday, while cautioning that it would be allowed only after obtaining necessary permissions.

Director general of police Rajneesh Seth on Tuesday submitted a report on the issue to the government after chairing a high-level meeting of police officers. The report is said to have talked about the legal provisions, various court orders, and the government resolutions (GRs) issued by the state to regulate the use of loudspeakers and their noise level.

MNS and the Bharatiya Janata Party have already demanded removal of loudspeakers at mosques, with Thackeray setting the May 3 deadline before the state government. At his rallies in Mumbai and Thane early this month, he had announced to chant Hanuman Chalisa outside mosques.

Walse Patil said, “We are also inviting religious organisations for a discussion before finalising the guidelines. The operation of loudspeakers or their removal is not the job of the state government under any act. The managements of the religious places using them will have to follow the guidelines issued from time to time according to court orders.”

The home minister said loudspeakers could not be played without the permission of the authorities. “There is a Supreme Court order of 2005 and also there are GRs issued thereafter, more recently in 2015 and 2017, over the noise level while using loudspeakers. The police will ensure strict implementation of these GRs and the order.”

According to a home department official, who did not wish to be named, the new guidelines will be reiteration of an earlier order by bringing more clarity in the wake of the recent controversy. “It is true that the order was not implemented strictly by the local authorities. The new guidelines will ensure that the loudspeakers already installed on religious institutions are hence used after due permissions and are played within the permissible noise level. They will also prohibit agitation outside mosques as announced by MNS. The guidelines will stipulate that playing Hanuman Chalisa outside mosques will be illegal and lead to criminal action against those involved. The meeting planned with political parties is an attempt to maintain social peace,” the official said, adding the police are unlikely to give permission to speakers to chant Hanuman Chalisa as announced by MNS.

Reacting to the demand by the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi and the Prahar Sanghatana to not give permission to the Thackeray rally announced to be held on May 1 at Aurangabad, the minister said the decision would be taken at the local level. “The letters demanding a ban on the rally have been received by the police commissioner of Aurangabad, and not by us. The police commissioner will take a call on the basis of the situation in the city.”

Walse Patil said there had been attempts to disturb the law and order in the state over the past few days, but the police were taking precautionary measures.