Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Suburban rail to be shut for up to 72 hrs in December for line work
mumbai news

Suburban rail to be shut for up to 72 hrs in December for line work

In order to complete the construction of the fifth and sixth railway lines between Thane and Diva railway stations, suburban rail may be shut in December
The railway blocks will be operated on different railway sections in December between Thane and Diva in order to commission the new railway lines (HT FIle)
Published on Nov 24, 2021 10:53 PM IST
ByAroosa Ahmed

MUMBAI In order to complete the construction of the fifth and sixth railway lines between Thane and Diva railway stations, the Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC) and the Central Railway will undertake railway blocks starting from 18 hours to 72 hours on the city’s suburban railway network. The blocks are expected to be taken in December.

The railway blocks will be operated on different railway sections between Thane and Diva in order to commission the new railway lines and undertake the remaining construction work. To undertake a major railway block of 72 hours, permission is required from the railway board; the apex body of all zonal railways.

“Discussions with the Central Railway on the block sections have been held and permissions have been sought,” said a senior MRVC official.

The Central Railway has stated that minimum inconvenience to passengers will be done and the state government will be asked to operate additional buses during the block periods.

“We have raised a few technical difficulties with the MRVC regarding the blocks. We are attempting to minimise passenger inconvenience,” said a Central Railway official.

RELATED STORIES

The Central Railway in September took a 10-hour block between Kalwa and Mumbra railway stations for the construction work of the fifth and sixth railway lines.

The fifth and sixth railway lines project between Thane and Diva is a part of the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP 2B), which got approval in 2008.

Once completed, the new railway lines will enable segregation of outstation and local trains on the Central Railway till Kalyan. 100 new local train services will be introduced between Central Railway mainline between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Kalyan railway stations after the railway line is commissioned.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Cryptocurrency crash
Delhi Air Quality
Today's Panchang
Grammy Awards 2022 nominations
India Covid-19 cases
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP