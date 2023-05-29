NAVI MUMBAI: An innovative trans-catheter device closure of a secundum Atrial Septal Defect (ASD) or a hole in the centre of the wall between the two upper chambers of the heart in a 16-month-old baby girl Ovi has been successfully performed at Apollo Hospitals Navi Mumbai.

Novel heart procedure saves baby’s life

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The innovative procedure involved the use of an 18mm AMPLATZER™ Septal Occluder device with balloon dilatation of the Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) through the right femoral vein.

Ovi had no active complaints but on examination, according to her age, was found to be growing inadequately. She also had low body weight and body height. Ovi also had an imperforated anus with normal anal opening absent at birth and was undergoing treatment for it at the time.

Transcatheter device closure is a non-surgical intervention and a first-line therapy that is feasible, effective, and a safe method for the treatment of ASDs. It is a less invasive approach with quicker recovery and reduced physical and psychological impact. Under general anaesthesia,

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ovi underwent a successful transcatheter device closure of ASD using a device specifically designed to stop blood flow through holes between the left and right atria - upper chambers - of the heart. Post-procedure, the baby girl was shifted to the paediatric ICU in an extubated state, maintaining a hemodynamically stable condition throughout.

According to Dr. Bhushan Chavan, Paediatric Cardiologist, Apollo Hospitals, Navi Mumbai, “As Ovi’s growth was found to be inadequate, an echocardiography was performed, which showed a large ASD. A secundum atrial septal defect is a type of heart problem that a person is born with, often referred to as a “hole in the heart”. It causes the blood from two parts of the heart, the systemic and pulmonary circulations, to mix together when they shouldn’t.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He added, “This can affect how the heart works and the body’s oxygen supply. Usually, people with secundum ASD often remain asymptomatic during childhood and adolescence. However, if the defect is untreated, complications may arise that can increase with age and can reduce life expectancy,”

Stated Dr. Chavan , “In Ovi’s case, even after treating the anal malformation, she had significant ‘failure to thrive’. One of the reasons for this was repeated respiratory tract infections. So, an early closure of ASD was required. Transcatheter techniques to close the hole in the heart are preferable to surgery and due to her young age and low body weight, it was decided that a trans-catheter device closure of ASD was the best course of action.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Said a pleased Dr Chavan, “The procedure was a success and the child tolerated it remarkably well. Our clinical team in the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) have the expertise & experience to handle such complex cases with the unending support of the nursing staff. The PICU is equipped with advanced machinery & technologies to provide round-the-clock paediatric care”

Ovi’s mother, Mohini Borkar, expressed immense relief and gratitude, “We had been anxious about our baby’s growth and her health. It was heart-breaking for me to learn that my daughter, who is just over a year old had a defect in her heart.”

She added, “But the compassionate care and expertise shown by Dr. Chavan and the entire team at Apollo Hospitals Navi Mumbai relieved my worry and gave my husband and I renewed hope. I am grateful for the hospital’s commitment to ensuring my daughter’s well-being.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Santosh Marathe, Regional CEO – Western Region, Apollo Hospitals, said, “I am extremely proud of our paediatric cardiology team who have successfully treated Ovi. This remarkable achievement highlights our commitment to providing top-tier paediatric care and proves that with the right skill set and dedication, we can overcome the most complex health challenges. This is a proud moment for us and a beacon of hope for many families dealing with similar conditions.”

He added, “Our advanced infrastructure such as third-generation Cath Labs and Paediatric Intensive Care Units, experienced cardiologists, and post-operative care teams enable us to provide the complex nature of cardiac care provided to paediatric patients with exemplary outcomes. AHNM has undertaken close to 400 paediatric surgeries (36% out of which are international patients) as on date with excellent clinical outcomes.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}