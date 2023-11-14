Suicide at Vashi bridge: Unidentified woman jumps into creek

Navi Mumbai: A woman, approximately 50 years old, ended her life on Sunday night by jumping off the Vashi bridge into the Vashi creek. The incident occurred at around 7.45 pm, passersby promptly alerted the police control room.

The Vashi fire team alongside local fishermen, conducted a search towards the Nhava Sheva area in the creek. The woman’s body was discovered floating, and with the aid of a rope, it was recovered. Rushed to Vashi General Hospital, she was declared dead on arrival.

The unidentified woman was dressed in a green nightgown with a yellowish flower print and had distinctive tattoos—an inscription ‘Kishor’ on her left hand and a flower-like image on her right hand. Additionally, she was found wearing a mangalsutra. The police are currently working to establish her identity by checking missing person’s complaints from nearby police stations.

Senior Police Inspector Shashikant Chandekar from Vashi police station stated, “The identity of the lady is yet not clear. We are checking CCTV footages to determine how she reached the bridge and are also reviewing missing person’s complaints. As of now, no foul play is suspected.”

