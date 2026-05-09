...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Sunburn Festival to return with 19th edition in Mumbai in December

Sunburn Festival to return with 19th edition in Mumbai in December

Published on: May 09, 2026 12:50 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

Mumbai, One of India's biggest electronic music festivals, Sunburn is returning for its 19th edition with a new venue, a reimagined format and a fresh creative identity.

Sunburn Festival to return with 19th edition in Mumbai in December

Billed as one of its most defining chapters yet, the festival will be held on December 18 and 19, 2026, at Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai, one of the city's most centrally located large-format event venues, followed by a closing party at NSCI Dome on December 20.

The shift to a condensed two-day format is a deliberate move, organisers say, designed to deliver sharper programming and a more concentrated flow of performances, with the NSCI Dome finale extending the experience beyond the main event, a press release said.

The theme for the 2026 edition is "Awaken the Core", which the festival describes as a signal of its evolution from spectacle to depth, from scale to intensity, it added.

Mahalaxmi Racecourse has hosted several of its landmark Mumbai moments Avicii's early India performance in 2011, Swedish House Mafia in 2013, Martin Garrix in 2016 and, more recently, a Keinemusik set earlier this year.

 
mumbai mumbai‬
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Home / Cities / Mumbai / Sunburn Festival to return with 19th edition in Mumbai in December
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.