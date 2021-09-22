Suspect held by Maharashtra ATS was tasked to give logistic support to D company

Zakir Husain Shaikh, who was arrested by the Maharashtra anti-terrorism squad (ATS), was allegedly in touch with his elder brother Shakir, a wanted accused believed to be settled in Pakistan. Police sources said D company had given Shakir the task of recruiting people in Mumbai to provide logistic support for their terror activities.

Investigating agencies believe Shakir is allegedly living in Pakistan and helping fugitive don Dawood Ibrahim’s gang for supply drugs in gulf countries.

A police officer said that Shakir, believed to be known as Anwar in Pakistan and as Anas in gulf countries, was allegedly given a task by D company to recruit people in Mumbai and other cities who could provide logistic support for terror activities. Central and state agencies were aware that Shaikh was in touch with Shakir, and agencies in central and state were aware about it and kept an eye on him.

The source added that Shaikh allegedly got scared after the terror module was busted and Jaan Mohammad Shaikh alias Sameer Kaliya along with five other suspects were arrested by Delhi Police’s special cell from Delhi, UP and Rajasthan on September 14. Shaikh then fled from his Jogeshwari house to Mumbra and stayed two days with Rizwan Momin, 40, in his residence in Kausa, Mumbra. ATS also arrested Momin on Sunday for suspected criminal conspiracy and committing a terror act. Both are in judicial custody now.

Sources said Rizwan was also aware about the terror plan.

ATS in a statement said, “Zakir Shaikh was allegedly acting as per instructions of his foreign handler, Anthony aka Anwar aka Anas, but the agency has not revealed what the conspiracy was all about.” The police source said Shaikh has allegedly saved his brother’s number as Anthony to avoid revealing their identity.