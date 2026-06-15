MUMBAI: Months of suspicion, recurring domestic disputes and a violent outburst allegedly culminated in the murder of a 40-year-old woman in Nalasopara East, with police arresting her husband on charges of killing her after suspecting her character.

Suspicion turns deadly: Nalasopara man held for wife’s murder

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The Pelhar police arrested Kalam Khan, 40, following a complaint filed by the victim’s brother, Mehfuz Sherali Shaikh, 30. The deceased has been identified as Nasibunnisa Khan.

According to the complaint, Kalam had allegedly harboured suspicions about his wife’s character for a long time, leading to frequent arguments and quarrels between the couple. Investigators said the strained relationship had worsened over the past several months.

Police inquiries revealed that after a dispute around three to four months ago, Nasibunnisa had left for her native village in Uttar Pradesh with an acquaintance. Kalam later convinced her to return to Mumbai, but his suspicions reportedly continued, resulting in repeated confrontations.

The tensions came to a head on the night of June 9, when another argument broke out between the couple over the same issue. During the altercation, Kalam allegedly assaulted his wife with his hands and feet and repeatedly struck her with an iron strip, causing severe injuries, police said.

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{{^usCountry}} According to family members, Nasibunnisa went to the bathroom the following morning and then returned to bed. When she failed to wake up by around 11.30am, relatives tried to rouse her but discovered that she had died. After receiving information about the incident, Pelhar police rushed to the house, took custody of the body and sent it for a post-mortem examination. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to family members, Nasibunnisa went to the bathroom the following morning and then returned to bed. When she failed to wake up by around 11.30am, relatives tried to rouse her but discovered that she had died. After receiving information about the incident, Pelhar police rushed to the house, took custody of the body and sent it for a post-mortem examination. {{/usCountry}}

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Based on the complaint and preliminary findings, police registered a case of murder against Kalam under section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). He was subsequently arrested and is currently in police custody.

Police inspector Sagar Ingole is supervising further investigations. Officers are recording statements of neighbours and family members and are also examining whether there were previous incidents of domestic violence in the household.