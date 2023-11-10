Mumbai Four people were critically injured while 10 others sustained wounds in an accident at the toll plaza of Bandra-Worli Sea Link on Thursday at 10:45 pm.

SUV rams into cars at Sea Link toll booth; 4 critical, 10 others injured

An SUV (Toyota Innova) came speeding from the Worli end and dashed into a line of vehicles queued up at the plaza. The crash caused a pile-up of six cars.

According to the police, the crash occurred as the north-bound SUV overtook another Innova that was stationary at the toll booth. As it could not go past, it dashed against in the line. Bandra police reached the spot soon and took all the injured to a nearby government hospital.

“The injured have been provided medical assistance. Our other team members are clearing up the traffic snarl caused by the chaos that was the result of the accident,” said an officer from Bandra police. He added that the process of registering the FIR was initiated soon after.

On October 5 last year, five people were killed and eight others injured when Irfan Bilakiya, son of a builder, had crashed his speeding Hyundai Creta into a line of stationary vehicles, including an ambulance and a Mercedes, which had halted on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, to help stranded passengers in the early hours.

