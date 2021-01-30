Swachh Survekshan 2021: Mock survey in Navi Mumbai planned from Feb 8-13

The NMMC commissioner has planned to carry a mock survey with residents in each of the wards to study their preparedness and shortcomings for the Swachh Survekshan 2021.

Abhijit Bangar has ordered the survey to be conducted from February 8 to 13 while the city will be ready for the actual survey by February 7.

In a recent meeting, Bangar took stock of the status of garbage segregation at the point of origin. He also asked for strict implementation of the policy of garbage treatment within the society premises where more than 50kg of garbage is generated.

Bangar said, “I will personally be inspecting and reviewing the work under Swachh from February 1 to 5. Time-bound targets will be given to the officials for completion of the pending work. I have ordered ward offices to levy fine against use of banned plastic materials. We will also be forming a special team at the headquarter level to tackle the issue.”

The beautification work in the city will be completed by January 31 with special stress being given to such work in villages and slums.

Bangar added, “We will send out a message in the village and slum areas that the garbage should be handed over only after the garbage collection vehicles arrive. Public and community toilets should be cleaned regularly and not just as per the set time table to ensure their cleanliness at all times. Housing societies and developers should be encouraged to make use of treated sewage water.”