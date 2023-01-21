Swadichha Sane murder case: Court extends police custody of arrested duo till Jan 25

Mumbai: A metropolitan magistrate court in the city on Saturday extended the police custody of the two arrested accused in connection with the alleged murder of missing MBBS student Swadichha Sane till January 25.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The decision was taken after the crime branch informed the Mumbai police that they have recovered a rescue buoy that they suspect to be used for the disposal of the body in the sea and have sent it for detailed forensic examination.

Crime branch officials informed the magistrate court that they are also searching for the victim’s belongings like her mobile handset, hoodie and handbag which has been allegedly destroyed by the accused.

The crime branch on Saturday produced the arrested duo - Mittu Sukhdev Singh and Abdul Jabbar Sattar Ansari, as their earlier police custody remand ended.

“We have made substantial progress in investigations after the first remand and are working on circumstantial evidence. We are yet to find the motive behind the murder. The accused haven’t co-operated with the investigation which has made the investigation tough,” public prosecutor MS Chaudhari submitted while seeking an extension of police custody remand of the two.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We are also yet to recover a life jacket used during the commission of the crime and Sane’s belongings like her handbag, mobile and her hoodie. Both of them are involved in the crime and are not cooperating with the investigation,” Chaudhari added.

The remand application stated that the police have recovered a lifeguard buoy – a swimming tube from the store room of Singh’s house. Police officers suspect the tube was used by the accused to dispose of Sane’s body on the high seas and the seized article has been sent for detailed forensic examination.

Advocate Harshman Chavan, who appeared for both the accused, told the court that they and their family members were tortured by the police. The family members have been detained due to which even the 11-year-old son of Ansari missed his exams.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Twenty-five police officials of the crime branch barged into the house of the accused and threatened the family members. The case dates back to November 2021 and both the accused have been already questioned several times. They have even complained with the Human Rights Commission and it is pending,” said Chavan.

After hearing both sides, additional chief metropolitan magistrate SV Dindokar extended the police custody of the two till January 25, observing that the allegations in the First Information Report were serious and there was progress in the investigation and the allegations appeared well-founded.

Sane was a third-year student at Sir JJ Hospital and Grant Medical College. She had boarded a train at 9:58am from Virar station on November 29, 2021, and alighted at Andheri as she was to appear for her prelims at 2pm. She then boarded another train to Bandra, from where she took an autorickshaw to Bandstand.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The crime branch has claimed that Singh, the prime suspect, has confessed to having killed her in the early hours of November 30, 2021, and dumped her body in the sea. Teams of crime branch along with Indian Navy and private divers even searched for the victim’s remains or other evidence for a second consecutive day on Saturday.