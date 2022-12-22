Sword-wielding trio assaults man in Waliv, fires rounds in air

Mumbai: A person was reportedly attacked by a group of three sword-wielding men in Naikpada area of Waliv in Vasai East on Tuesday evening. The group also fired a few rounds in the air.

The injured person has been identified as Harjeet Singh alias Dadu.

According to the Waliv police, the incident took place around 7pm on Tuesday. Singh was on his way towards Vasai village in a four-wheeler when a pick-up truck crashed into his vehicle. Three men came out of the pick-up truck and attacked Singh with swords.

To scare off the other four occupants of Singh’s vehicle, the group fired a few rounds in the air. The group then put Singh in their vehicle and fled the scene.

However, after travelling some distance, the group abandoned the pick-up truck with the weapons. An injured Singh was found lying in the vehicle.

After some locals alerted the police, a team rushed Singh to Platinum Hospital in Vasai and registered a case of attempt to murder against the three unidentified men.

“We have recovered the pick-up truck and also found a few pigs in the vehicle,” a police officer said.

The police said that the entire incident has been captured by a CCTV camera installed at the scene of the incident.

According to the police officers, both the groups own sites in Vasai and are competitors. “The accused and victim are distant relatives. There was a clash between them due to their business. We are trying to find out more about the attack,” a police officer added.