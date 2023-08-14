Tailor with learning disability made 84 hoax calls in 6 months: Police

Mumbai: A 43-year-old tailor, who is suffering from learning disability, was arrested on Sunday from near the airport for allegedly making a hoax call to the police, claiming that a 100kg bomb was planted in the city.

Raj Tilak Roushan, the deputy commissioner of police (crime branch), said that the officers of Unit 10 traced the accused within a few hours after the police control room received the call at midnight on Sunday. “The accused appears to be suffering from learning disability,” an officer from the crime branch said. “Further investigation is underway.” (HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused has been identified as Rukhsar Ahmed, a resident of Malwani, Malad (West). “Ahmed had made 84 hoax calls to the Mumbai police in the past six months, and there is at least one case against him registered in that connection at the Khar police station before the Malwani case,” Chimaji Adhav, the senior police inspector of the Malwani police station, said.

Raj Tilak Roushan, the deputy commissioner of police (crime branch), said that the officers of Unit 10 traced the accused within a few hours after the police control room received the call at midnight on Sunday. “The accused appears to be suffering from learning disability,” an officer from the crime branch said. “Further investigation is underway.”

Ahmed has been booked under section 506-II (punishment for criminal intimidation) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code., the official added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON