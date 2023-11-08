Take steps to reduce air pollution by Nov 10, govt tells civic bodies

Mumbai: The state government has asked municipal bodies in Maharashtra to take urgent measures to control air pollution by November 10. The directive was issued by chief secretary Manoj Saunik on Tuesday, a day after the Bombay high court passed interim directions for the Maharashtra government and authorities in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region to mitigate worsening air pollution. November 10 is the next date of hearing in the case.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Saunik, who held a meeting with municipal commissioners from across Maharashtra on Tuesday, said, “I have told the municipal commissioners of all cities including Pune and Nagpur to ensure that pollution is reduced by November 10. I have also asked them to hold meetings with MCHI and CREDAI and ensure that their staff hold meetings at construction sites to ensure that mitigation measures are taken,” he said.

Mumbai municipal commissioner I S Chahal was not present at the meeting while the BMC was represented by additional commissioner (city) Ashwini Joshi.

Civic bodies were also asked to take corrective measures to control air pollution caused by infrastructure projects belonging to various government departments and agencies. Although several builders in the city have started taking mitigation measures, government bodies usually do not abide by them.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Following the issuance of directives, BMC officials said that their assistant commissioners were already undertaking site visits. The civic body had come out with two circulars in March and September this year and will start issuing stop work notices in a big way after Diwali, said officials.

Thane Municipal Commissioner Abijit Bangar said that they had formed squad of the town planning department to check on dust pollution. “I am also senstising children of various schools on pollution and teaching them about AQI (Air Quality Index),” he said. Navi Mumbai Municipal Rajesh Narvekar said, “We had informed developers to follow mitigation measures earlier. Now, our assistant commissioners are inspecting sites to check if norms are followed.”

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON