Taloja jail accuses Sachin Waze of misconduct inside prison

Mumbai: The Taloja jail authorities, in a written complaint, to the NIA (National Investigation Agency) court, stated that dismissed Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze – the prime accused in the Antilia explosives scare case – misbehaved with the prison guards and threatened them.

The prison authorities claimed that last week, Waze insisted that the jail guards should take him to the hospital for a check-up. However, his request was turned down by the jail guards and that resulted in a heated exchange of words between the guards and Waze.

Waze then sought to meet the prison superintendent and allegedly threatened the guards. Annoyed by his behaviour, the prison authority then wrote to the special court informing it about his misbehaviour. It is claimed that later Waze also apologised for his conduct.

The special court has now asked Waze’s lawyer to submit a reply to the report and posted the matter for hearing on November 10.

Waze has been lodged in Taloja prison since his arrest in the Antilia explosives scare and murder of Thane trader Mansukh Hiran on March 13, 2021.

