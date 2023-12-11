Tanker driver held for illegally ferrying 28k litres of diesel worth ₹26.32 lakh

Rajmani Saroj (39) was held from near a hotel on the Goa-Panvel highway on Sunday, he said.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"The tanker was carrying 28,000 litres of diesel worth ₹26.32 lakh. He was charged under IPC, Essential Commodities Act as well as High Speed Diesel (Regulation of Supply Distribution and Prevention of Mal Practices ) Order 2005," the Panvel Town police station official said.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

"He was transporting the hazardous material which was harmful to the environment and posed a threat to people. Ramnarayan Subhedar Singh and Hrdaysingh Subhedar Singh have also been named as accused in the FIR," he added.