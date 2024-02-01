Tantrik booked for duping women by offering a cure for cancer, helping secure US visa

MUMBAI: A 32-year-old tantrik (self-styled godman) has been booked by the RAK Marg Police in Sewri for allegedly cheating several people by promising them a cure for life-threatening diseases and helping them solve marital problems. The tantrik also offered to help in securing US visas and to soothe crying babies. The police said the baba used to give amulets to his clients asking them to wear them charged hefty amounts and also carried out animal sacrifices. HT Image

According to the police, the accused is identified as Abubakar Mohammad Ali Shaikh, 32. He has been booked under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and section 3 of the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013.

According to the police, the complainant in the case is a resident of RAK Marg in Sewri. She had continuous body pain and had not gotten any relief even after consulting several doctors.

“That’s when she approached the tantrik who assured her he could cure her ailment by performing ancient occult practices. But he said in order to do so, he would charge ₹4 lakh in cash and some gold jewellery. The tantrik told her that he would be performing various rituals, including sacrificing a goat and donating money outside various dargahs. He even gave her an amulet and told her he had enchanted various mantras on it for her good luck,” said the police officer.

The woman even consulted the tantrik in relation to her family disputes for which he charged money again to perform various rituals. “Subsequently, the complainant referred her relative to the accused for getting her son a job in the United States for which he took ₹1.70 lakh from the relative to perform black magic. He also offered a cure for one of the friends of the complainant who suffered from cancer, by telling her that she would die in 12 days if she failed to perform the rituals suggested by him. He even took money from a friend of the complainant for performing rituals to stop her infant from crying,” said the police officer.

“When the complainant didn’t get any relief, they cornered Shaikh, who gave them written assurance that he would return their money soon. He, however, started avoiding them. The cheating took place from March 2023 to January 2024. We have registered the case on Tuesday and are investigating and collecting evidence,” said the police officer.

The police said the victims have lost 230 grams of gold and around ₹7 lakh to the tantrik.

