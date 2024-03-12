Mumbai: The operator of a 62-year-old Hotel Milan outside KEM hospital in Parel has alleged that he is being targeted by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) with multiple raids after he complained about the hawkers to the civic body. Targeted by BMC for complaining against hawkers outside KEM, alleges restaurant operator

Sharing details about the raids, 55-year-old Jaswant Singh shared that his complaints have resulted in multiple visits by civic body’s building and factory department officials, health department officials and fire officials. Singh also alleged that in the name of ‘deep cleaning’ drive, a shed outside his restaurant, which he said is legal, was demolished early morning on March 2 without any intimation or notices.

BMC officials on the other hand said they are following due procedure and acting on the encroachment and alterations in the restaurant. “The issue I am facing is because I had complained about the hawkers, who are working in tandem with BMC. The space outside my restaurant is also legal. We were given a licence in 2001 for its usage and we have all the documents for it,” said Singh.

Singh added that this is one of the oldest restaurants outside KEM hospital established in 1962. “All these years, BMC did not find any fault, and now the civic body is conducting multiple visits and initiating action.”

He said his business is also adversely affected by hawkers who do not have to pay any licence fee or taxes. “Due process was not followed when BMC initiated a demolition drive during the deep cleaning activity. We are not given any notice nor any hearing for the same.”

Mahesh Patil, assistant commissioner of the F South ward in Parel, said there was no targeting of any shops. “There is additional alteration and encroachment by the restaurant, and we acted on that basis.” Patil said officials found alteration behind the restaurant at the place of the kitchen and there were some encroachments found in the front. “After we received the complaints, we conducted an inspection and action is being taken on the basis of the complaint received. So there’s no need for a hearing.”

Singh, on the other hand, alleged that neither any notice was given nor any hearing before any action by BMC. “In the last five to six months, the fire department has visited twice, the building and factory department has visited twice, and the health department official has visited thrice. I am clearly being targeted. Can these officials not see any violations by the hawkers outside the restaurant,” Singh said.

Dr Ashwini Joshi, additional commissioner, city, said action is taken on illegal vendors/ occupiers of footpath as well as illegal shades /extensions/alterations done by restaurants in the area. “The complainants can approach this office for redressal of their grievances if they are feeling targeted by authorities of the ward. There is enough documentary evidence about alterations in the sanctioned plan so accordingly action is being taken,” she said.

HT on January 5 had reported about shopkeepers in front of KEM Hospital taking hawkers to Bombay high court after multiple complaints to BMC did not yield any results.