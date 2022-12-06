Task force formulates 10-step action plan to fight measles

Mumbai: The newly-formed state-level task force for measles met on Monday and came up with a 10-step action plan to fight the spread of the viral outbreak in the city.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The steps include intensifying surveillance of children with symptoms related to the disease, stepping up the search for hotspots and creation of rapid response teams at the divisional-level among others.

This was the first official meeting of the task force headed by former director of health services Dr Subhash Salunkhe.

Their discussions revolved around the problems and challenges being faced by on-ground health workers as well as those at the administrative levels. The action plan was formulated with the aim to overcome the challenges.

The other steps of the ten-point plan are carrying out a special vaccination drive for extra doses of measles vaccine under outbreak response immunisation, taking special care of children with nutritional deficiencies in the outbreak areas, coordination among different departments of the government and extending the measles lab network in the state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Other than the health department, representatives from urban development, women and child development, minorities and minority affairs have also been asked to help in coordination of the efforts to arrest the spread of measles.

“We have also decided to conduct in-depth epidemiological analysis of the deaths and disease pattern of measles. This will help us make short-term and localised action plans as per the need. This would also help us strengthen the existing health infrastructure,” said an official from the state government.

Besides these actions, the civic bodies, which are experiencing high disease burden, have been asked to focus on creating awareness about the disease to ensure public participation in the efforts to fight the measles outbreak.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Deceased kid tests negative for measles

One of the twelve children, who have died so far in the city hospitals, while undergoing treatment for measles, did not have the viral infection, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday. In a press statement, the civic body said that the lab reports of one of the children, who was admitted to Kasturba Hospital and subsequently passed away, tested negative for measles.

Eight of the total deaths have been confirmed to be caused by the disease.

“The lab reports of the other four children, who passed away from suspected measles, were awaited for confirmation. One of these reports came out negative, so we are removing that case from the death tally,” said Dr Mangala Gomare, the executive health officer of BMC. The other three reports are still awaited.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}