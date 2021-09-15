Task force submits report on NEP to Maharashtra CM Thackeray

The task force set up under scientist Dr Raghunath Mashelkar to study the provisions of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 submitted its report to chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday. Thackeray said the Maharashtra government will adopt measures at the earliest to keep the state ahead in terms of education.

He added that the government will also focus on innovative concepts in education as it is the need of the hour. The report will be tabled before the state cabinet soon.

NEP 2020 was cleared by the Centre last July, but the state government did not implement it immediately. It formed an 18-member panel under Dr Mashelkar in October 2020 to study the policy and make recommendations to the state.

Thackeray said education is an important topic and will shape the future of the generation. He added that education is going to be a very important part of the post-Covid world as education will lead to employment. CM said that the pandemic had given push to work from home and online learning, which has to be carried forward.

“All the steps will be taken to keep Maharashtra on the path of academic progress by implementing the suggestions [of the task force] at the earliest. Digital education is important in changing times, but it also requires the creation of necessary infrastructure... It is also necessary to reduce the burden in school bags. With changing times, digital learning and learning different languages such as English, German are also essential,” he said in a statement.

He added that children immediately grasp what is taught if they are taught through animation or creative visuals. Therefore, it is necessary to focus on such innovative concepts in the future, he said in a statement.