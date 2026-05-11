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Taxi driver gets two years in jail for outraging modesty of hotel professional, stalking her

Taxi driver gets two years in jail for outraging modesty of hotel professional, stalking her

Published on: May 11, 2026 09:42 pm IST
PTI |
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Mumbai, A court here sentenced a 35-year-old taxi driver to two years rigorous imprisonment for outraging the modesty of a hotel professional by forcibly kissing her hand.

Taxi driver gets two years in jail for outraging modesty of hotel professional, stalking her

The defence's contention that kissing the hand is a "routine practice" for greeting in the hospitality industry was rejected by the court, which noted that the act did not occur during the victim's official duties.

"The act done by the accused was not committed during work of the informant and she was not greeting the accused in context of her official work. So there was no question of greeting the accused in the manner of hospitality. Therefore, the intention of the accused is to outrage the modesty of the informant," the court said.

Further, the court underlined that there is nothing on record to show that kissing on the hand is a manner of greetings and that training in the same is imparted in hospitality management courses.

The victim refused and immediately reported the matter to her Head of Department , leading to a police complaint.

The court after perusal of evidence on the record concluded that the prosecution has proved both the offences against the accused beyond reasonable doubts.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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