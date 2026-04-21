Nashik , A prime accused in the alleged sexual harassment case at TCS's Nashik unit on Tuesday filed a bail application claiming that the complaint stemmed from the victim's frustration over her "one-sided feelings" for him, or due to parental pressure.

TCS case: Prime accused seeks bail, says complaint filed due to frustration or parents' pressure

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Danish Shaikh, the accused, also denied making remarks hurting the victim's religious sentiments.

The 31-year-old software professional is one of the eight arrested accused in the case.

Currently in judicial custody, Shaikh moved a bail application through his lawyer Umesh Walzade before the Nashik sessions court which will hear it on May 2.

"The applicant never made disparaging remarks about any religion. It appears the complainant had one-sided feelings for the applicant and filed this complaint out of frustration or parental pressure," his plea said.

The victim has alleged in her complaint that Shaikh gained her trust by promising to secure her a job at TCS, sexually harassed her and later promised marriage despite being already married with two children.

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{{^usCountry}} Shaikh contended in the application that they were college friends and she was fully aware of his marital status. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shaikh contended in the application that they were college friends and she was fully aware of his marital status. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} While the alleged incidents dated back to 2022, the FIR was registered in 2026 without a no valid explanation for the delay, he stated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While the alleged incidents dated back to 2022, the FIR was registered in 2026 without a no valid explanation for the delay, he stated. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Shaikh, along with four others, has been booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 69 , 75 and 299 . {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shaikh, along with four others, has been booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 69 , 75 and 299 . {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Sections of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes Act have also been invoked. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sections of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes Act have also been invoked. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} An SIT of Nashik Police is probing a total of nine cases registered in connection with the alleged attempts of forcible conversion, hurting religious sentiments, molestation and mental and sexual harassment of female employees at the TCS unit. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An SIT of Nashik Police is probing a total of nine cases registered in connection with the alleged attempts of forcible conversion, hurting religious sentiments, molestation and mental and sexual harassment of female employees at the TCS unit. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Eight persons have been arrested so far. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Eight persons have been arrested so far. {{/usCountry}}

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TCS has stated that it has a zero-tolerance policy towards harassment and coercion of any form for a long time, and the employees allegedly involved in sexual harassment at the Nashik office have been suspended.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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