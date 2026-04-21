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TCS case: Prime accused seeks bail, says complaint filed due to frustration or parents' pressure

TCS case: Prime accused seeks bail, says complaint filed due to frustration or parents' pressure

Published on: Apr 21, 2026 09:43 pm IST
PTI |
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Nashik , A prime accused in the alleged sexual harassment case at TCS's Nashik unit on Tuesday filed a bail application claiming that the complaint stemmed from the victim's frustration over her "one-sided feelings" for him, or due to parental pressure.

TCS case: Prime accused seeks bail, says complaint filed due to frustration or parents' pressure

Danish Shaikh, the accused, also denied making remarks hurting the victim's religious sentiments.

The 31-year-old software professional is one of the eight arrested accused in the case.

Currently in judicial custody, Shaikh moved a bail application through his lawyer Umesh Walzade before the Nashik sessions court which will hear it on May 2.

"The applicant never made disparaging remarks about any religion. It appears the complainant had one-sided feelings for the applicant and filed this complaint out of frustration or parental pressure," his plea said.

The victim has alleged in her complaint that Shaikh gained her trust by promising to secure her a job at TCS, sexually harassed her and later promised marriage despite being already married with two children.

TCS has stated that it has a zero-tolerance policy towards harassment and coercion of any form for a long time, and the employees allegedly involved in sexual harassment at the Nashik office have been suspended.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
sexual harassment nashik
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