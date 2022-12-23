Teacher booked for brutally assaulting 3 students in school

Mumbai: An FIR has been registered against a 50-year-old school teacher for allegedly brutally assaulting three ten-year-old boys in her class earlier this month. The accused – Shubhangi Ubale – teaches English from class 1 to class 4 at the Taraben Master English Primary School in Santacruz.

According to the police, the offence was registered based on a complaint filed by the school authorities, after the entire incident was caught on the school’s CCTV camera network.

On Wednesday, the headmistress of the primary section, Rutuja Vetkar, submitted a complaint to the police, stating that she had received a complaint on December 7 from the mother of a class 4 student at the school.

“The parent had stated that her son was punched and kicked by Ubale in the class, and also told us that two other students had also been similarly assaulted. I took her to the principal and we subsequently checked the CCTV footage of the concerned classroom,” Vetkar said in her statement to the police.

Between 1.35 pm to 1.50 pm, Ubale called the three students up to her and proceeded to hit them on the face and back, added Vetkar. She also kicked them after they fell on the ground and twisted their arms.

Subsequently, Vetkar took up the matter with the school’s higher authorities and it was decided to file a police complaint in the matter. Vetkar submitted her complaint on Wednesday and an FIR was registered the same day.

Confirming the incident, senior police inspector Balasaheb Tambe, Santacruz police station, said, “We have booked the accused for assault under the Indian Penal Code, along with relevant sections of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act. The matter is being investigated and no arrests have been made as yet.”

HT reached out to Vetkar for comment but received no response.